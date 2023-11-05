Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 69 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 45.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after acquiring an additional 190,889 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,702,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,244,593,000 after purchasing an additional 511,658 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,208,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,078,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,583 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,637,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $884,432,000 after purchasing an additional 58,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,990,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,923,000 after buying an additional 24,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 1,487 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.28, for a total transaction of $630,904.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,072.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 1,487 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.28, for a total transaction of $630,904.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,072.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total value of $2,081,382.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,178.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,149 shares of company stock worth $3,392,737 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PH. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $436.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $439.14.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.8 %

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $401.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.49. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $281.19 and a 1-year high of $428.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $376.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.87%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

