Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 924 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 72,670.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 689,886,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,104,988,000 after purchasing an additional 688,938,957 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,003,051,000 after acquiring an additional 28,991,285 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $520,181,000. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 5,751.9% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 6,551,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 6,439,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,383,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of IAU stock opened at $37.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.80. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $31.53 and a 12 month high of $39.04.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

