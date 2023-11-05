Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Trims Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,094 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 98,120.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,353,320 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $454,133,000 after purchasing an additional 11,341,761 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 102.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,698,016 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $355,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410,429 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $117,323,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $113,926,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,191,820 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,303,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FCX shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

FCX opened at $35.15 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $33.05 and a one year high of $46.73. The company has a market cap of $50.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.35.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 20.27%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

