Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (CPIX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 11.44% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $10.89 million during the quarter.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.73. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $29.03 million, a PE ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 0.22.

Institutional Trading of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 40,949 shares in the last quarter. 16.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

