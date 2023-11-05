Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Curtiss-Wright worth $10,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.2% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 26.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 5.8% during the second quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 1,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 0.9% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CW shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.50.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

CW opened at $203.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 1.19. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $156.76 and a twelve month high of $210.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $724.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.88 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 8.98%.

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP John C. Watts sold 224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total transaction of $46,509.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,480.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Stories

