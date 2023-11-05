CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect CytomX Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.38 million. On average, analysts expect CytomX Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $1.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.55. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,222,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,945,000 after buying an additional 114,895 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,992,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,328,000 after buying an additional 29,732 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 24.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,805,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 351,339 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 223.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,719,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,298 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 22.1% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,094,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 197,869 shares during the period. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CytomX Therapeutics from $3.15 to $3.19 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CytomX Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.40.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company's pipeline comprises therapeutic candidates across multiple treatment modalities, including antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), T-cell engaging bispecific antibodies, and immune modulators, such as cytokines and checkpoint inhibitors.

