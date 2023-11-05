D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Bought by abrdn plc

abrdn plc raised its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,029 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $11,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 13.2% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.7% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 27,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 12.5% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 111,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,524,000 after buying an additional 12,329 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 6.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 101,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,305,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 24.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.47.

Shares of DHI opened at $118.86 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.04 and a twelve month high of $132.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $208,202.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,704.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

