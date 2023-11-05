Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBS) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBS – Get Free Report) were down 6.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.90 and last traded at $14.04. Approximately 460,382 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 421,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.07.

Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares Stock Down 6.8 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.99.

Get Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEBS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares by 183.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,000. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 18,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $386,000.

About Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares

The Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares (WEBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ Internet Composite index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of the largest and most liquid U.S. Internet companies. WEBS was launched on Nov 7, 2019 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.