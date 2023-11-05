Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Trading Up 3.4%

Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 303,424 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 169,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

Dalrada Financial Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.70.

About Dalrada Financial

(Get Free Report)

Dalrada Financial Corporation operates as a technology and manufacturing company. It operates through Genefic, Dalrada Energy Services, Dalrada Precision Manufacturing, and Dalrada Technologies divisions. The Genefic division processes molecular diagnostic and antibody tests to support the diagnosis of COVID-19 and the detection of immune response to the virus; markets and sells traditional biologics and human cells, tissues, and cellular and tissue-based products; and distributes alcohol-free hand sanitizers, surface cleaners, laundry aides, antimicrobial solutions, electrostatic sprayers, face masks, gloves, and kits, as well as dispensers, stands, and ease of use packaging for the end consumers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dalrada Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalrada Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.