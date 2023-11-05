Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,957,836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 69,784 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Danaher worth $709,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in Danaher by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,346,000 after acquiring an additional 20,320 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $265.92 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.73.

DHR traded up $4.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $197.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,930,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,491. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.73. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $281.54. The company has a market cap of $146.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

