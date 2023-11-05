Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports.
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Danone from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danone currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.50.
Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, North America, China, North Asia, the Oceania, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters.
