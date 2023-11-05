Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC reduced its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,244,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,549 shares during the period. Darling Ingredients comprises approximately 1.2% of Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 2.03% of Darling Ingredients worth $206,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 147.1% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 104,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after purchasing an additional 62,302 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 0.6% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,149,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,705,000 after purchasing an additional 24,354 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 34.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 59,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 15,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 4.6% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

NYSE:DAR traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.22. 1,783,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,450,939. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.36. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.97 and a twelve month high of $82.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.43 and a 200 day moving average of $59.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Insider Activity

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 20.15%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total value of $6,243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 640,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,977,862.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total value of $6,243,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 640,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,977,862.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bullock sold 28,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $1,870,583.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,587,403.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 212,999 shares of company stock worth $13,533,010. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on DAR shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $91.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.60.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Stories

