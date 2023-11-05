Dean Investment Associates LLC Acquires 1,474 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in CMS Energy by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2,010.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.73.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $55.74 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $65.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). CMS Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 76.77%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $93,802.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,475,516.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $131,460.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,830.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $93,802.09. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,475,516.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,012 shares of company stock worth $1,280,333. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

