Dean Investment Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned 0.12% of Getty Realty worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GTY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,210,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,361,000 after acquiring an additional 36,492 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,768,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,014,000 after purchasing an additional 81,104 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 34.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,718,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,960,000 after buying an additional 951,649 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 23.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,424,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,802,000 after buying an additional 639,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,033,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,268,000 after buying an additional 1,203,892 shares during the period. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Getty Realty Price Performance

GTY stock opened at $28.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.47. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $25.95 and a 52-week high of $36.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Getty Realty Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 121.13%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GTY. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Getty Realty from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Research Report on Getty Realty

Getty Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.