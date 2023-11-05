Dean Investment Associates LLC Buys 2,911 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,583 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Carter’s by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Carter’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $601,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Carter’s by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 6,834 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Carter’s by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carter’s news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $139,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $139,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard F. Westenberger sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total transaction of $263,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,293,326.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,713 shares of company stock worth $1,722,878. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $70.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.90. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.65 and a 12-month high of $86.76.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.91 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRI shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Carter’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.67.

About Carter’s

(Free Report)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Further Reading

