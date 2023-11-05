Dean Investment Associates LLC Buys New Shares in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 55,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned about 0.31% of Calavo Growers at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVGW. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers during the second quarter valued at about $3,054,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers during the second quarter valued at about $547,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Calavo Growers by 18.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 137,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 21,884 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Calavo Growers by 12.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers during the second quarter valued at about $998,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVGW has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Calavo Growers from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

Calavo Growers Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CVGW opened at $25.09 on Friday. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $38.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.18 and a 200-day moving average of $30.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $445.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.05 and a beta of 0.80.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $259.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calavo Growers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -181.82%.

Calavo Growers Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grown and Prepared. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

