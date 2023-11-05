Dean Investment Associates LLC Buys New Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 29,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 93,506.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 132,992,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,868,078,000 after buying an additional 132,850,890 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 70,686.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,957,665 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $397,373,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 5,475.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,780,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sysco by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,459,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYY has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.30.

Sysco Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $67.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.20. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $87.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.13.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

