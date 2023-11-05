Dean Investment Associates LLC Decreases Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Dean Investment Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its holdings in Dover by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 4.2% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of Dover by 1.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Dover by 11.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOV stock opened at $134.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.10. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $127.25 and a 52 week high of $160.66.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.02%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Dover from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.23.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $657,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

