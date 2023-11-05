Dean Investment Associates LLC Decreases Stock Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Dean Investment Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,396 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in nVent Electric by 850.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $49.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.91. nVent Electric plc has a 12 month low of $36.70 and a 12 month high of $58.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.33.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.99 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup started coverage on nVent Electric in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

