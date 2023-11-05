Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lessened its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,363 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Masco by 118,819.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,978,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $325,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,319 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,716,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Masco by 90.3% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,850,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $163,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,653 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the first quarter worth approximately $45,648,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Masco in the first quarter worth approximately $44,883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.36.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $55.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $42.78 and a 1 year high of $63.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.82 and its 200-day moving average is $54.95.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,363.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.06%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

