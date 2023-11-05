Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $1.51 Million Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Dean Investment Associates LLC reduced its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 132.3% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 73,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 42,110 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 115.7% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 32,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 17,189 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 5.2% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 206,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 9,857 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 13.4% in the second quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $27.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $31.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.