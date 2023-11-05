Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Assurant by 1,526.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Assurant by 353.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Assurant in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assurant Stock Performance

AIZ opened at $163.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.49 and a 12-month high of $167.81.

Assurant Announces Dividend

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $1.81. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AIZ. StockNews.com began coverage on Assurant in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Assurant from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Assurant from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Assurant news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.99, for a total value of $529,063.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,764.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Assurant news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.99, for a total value of $529,063.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,764.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard S. Dziadzio sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $572,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,430,558.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

