Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Dean Investment Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 20,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth $401,912,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $160.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.36.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

RGA opened at $152.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.99 and a 12 month high of $157.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.15%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

