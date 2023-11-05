Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Dean Investment Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 287.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 403.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $67.88 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $76.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.15.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 18.56%. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.87%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WRB. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.89.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

