Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,144 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 272.1% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTSH. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.87.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 4.1 %

CTSH opened at $66.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $51.44 and a twelve month high of $72.71.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.22%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.