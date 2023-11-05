Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Dean Investment Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ATO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 98,059.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,554,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,891,000 after buying an additional 1,553,263 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,941,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,567,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,649,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,533,627,000 after purchasing an additional 912,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,026,815,000 after purchasing an additional 547,260 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.63.

Shares of ATO opened at $111.49 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $101.00 and a one year high of $125.28. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.11.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $662.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.54 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $1,468,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 212,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,952,711.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

