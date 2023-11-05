Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $2.12 Million Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Dean Investment Associates LLC cut its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in Hubbell by 0.6% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hubbell by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Hubbell by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Trading Up 0.4 %

HUBB stock opened at $281.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.93. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $219.77 and a 1-year high of $340.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $305.74 and its 200-day moving average is $302.78.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HUBB shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.86.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

