Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Free Report) by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,657 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Great Southern Bancorp worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 60.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 92,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 767,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,300,000 after purchasing an additional 32,267 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,093,000 after purchasing an additional 51,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,797,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Great Southern Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of GSBC opened at $52.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $625.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.75. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.38 and a 12-month high of $63.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.18.

Great Southern Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.16%.

Great Southern Bancorp Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

