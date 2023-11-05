Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $2.39 Million Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Dean Investment Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in McKesson by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of McKesson by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in McKesson by 0.7% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 2.9% during the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:MCK opened at $452.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $438.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $414.50. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $331.75 and a 1-year high of $465.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.56.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 236.44%. The company had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.06 EPS. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total value of $1,602,766.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,900 shares in the company, valued at $47,985,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total transaction of $1,602,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,900 shares in the company, valued at $47,985,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $1,527,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,608,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,893 shares of company stock worth $31,481,498. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.09.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

