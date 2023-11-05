Dean Investment Associates LLC Increases Holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 251.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,186 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned 0.16% of Northwest Natural worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Northwest Natural by 6.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Northwest Natural by 7.8% during the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the 2nd quarter worth about $949,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 56,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 7,346 shares during the period. 73.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on NWN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Northwest Natural from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northwest Natural in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

Northwest Natural Stock Performance

Shares of NWN opened at $39.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.92. Northwest Natural Holding has a 12 month low of $36.07 and a 12 month high of $52.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.02. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $141.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Natural Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is currently 68.66%.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company operates Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Featured Stories

