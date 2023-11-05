Dean Investment Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,040 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,558 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Methode Electronics

In related news, CEO Donald W. Duda purchased 23,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.80 per share, for a total transaction of $506,741.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,741. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Methode Electronics Stock Up 2.6 %

Methode Electronics stock opened at $24.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.38 and a twelve month high of $51.38. The company has a market capitalization of $867.84 million, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.06.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.16). Methode Electronics had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.28 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Methode Electronics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 36.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Methode Electronics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Methode Electronics from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

