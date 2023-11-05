Dean Investment Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Dean Investment Associates LLC cut its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,500,000 after buying an additional 7,719 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AVB shares. TheStreet cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $201.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.82.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $171.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.07 and a 12-month high of $198.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.77.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 100.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 3,331 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total transaction of $620,398.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,659 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

See Also

