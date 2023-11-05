Dean Investment Associates LLC Lowers Stock Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Dean Investment Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 41.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,694 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,314 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,649,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $486,344,000 after purchasing an additional 40,829 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,178,154 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $323,432,000 after acquiring an additional 30,881 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,704,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $265,014,000 after acquiring an additional 623,433 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $159,760,000 after acquiring an additional 8,883 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 893,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $91.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.57 and a 200-day moving average of $103.12. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.61 and a 52-week high of $126.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.01). Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $415.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.11 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total transaction of $236,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,660.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $103,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,618 shares in the company, valued at $270,334.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total transaction of $236,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,660.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,148 shares of company stock worth $353,154 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AEIS

About Advanced Energy Industries

(Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.