Dean Investment Associates LLC Purchases 2,307 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $91.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $77.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.62. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $68.89 and a one year high of $92.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.48.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

