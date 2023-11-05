Dean Investment Associates LLC Purchases 2,362 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 8,236 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,836,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 2,184.6% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 252,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,510,000 after acquiring an additional 241,334 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on CAG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.71.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:CAG opened at $27.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $25.16 and a one year high of $41.30. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.61.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 62.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 9,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,289.78. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 165,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,748.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.