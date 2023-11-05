Dean Investment Associates LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Dean Investment Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1.2% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 2.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 26.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 5.8% in the second quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 1,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.9% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

CW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Curtiss-Wright from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $188.00 to $229.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.50.

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $203.75 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $156.76 and a 1-year high of $210.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $724.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 8.98%.

In related news, VP John C. Watts sold 224 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total value of $46,509.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,480.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

