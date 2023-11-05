Dean Investment Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of CASY stock opened at $273.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $265.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.64. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.13 and a 52 week high of $284.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 13.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CASY. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.22.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

