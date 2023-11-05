Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 1,073 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

MUB stock opened at $102.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.26. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.66.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

