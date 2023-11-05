Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 1,218 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Dean Investment Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DCI. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Donaldson by 521.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Donaldson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Donaldson during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Donaldson by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Donaldson by 159.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Donaldson Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of DCI opened at $59.61 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $66.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.78. Donaldson had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Donaldson from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com lowered Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donaldson

In related news, insider Amy C. Becker sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $191,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,046.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Donaldson news, insider Amy C. Becker sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total transaction of $191,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,046.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas A. Milroy sold 26,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $1,681,885.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,594.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

