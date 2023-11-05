Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 1,531 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 1,308.3% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

NYSE GPC opened at $134.02 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $126.35 and a 12 month high of $187.73. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GPC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

