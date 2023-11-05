Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 1,611 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Dean Investment Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Stock Up 1.1 %

Republic Services stock opened at $153.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.58. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.58 and a 52-week high of $156.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.58. The firm has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

Republic Services declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Republic Services

Insider Activity

In other Republic Services news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,875.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Republic Services news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,875.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $403,165.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,691.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.