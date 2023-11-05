Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 32,074 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Dean Investment Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 34.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 32,074 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned 0.10% of Werner Enterprises worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 16.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $686,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $462,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,647 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WERN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.12.

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $36.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.70. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $50.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.83.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $817.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 24.03%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

