Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 3,836 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,050 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,836 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PHM. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 14,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.
PulteGroup Trading Up 4.0 %
Shares of PHM opened at $83.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.43. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.33 and a 1 year high of $86.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.82.
PulteGroup Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.20%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PHM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.25.
PulteGroup Company Profile
PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.
