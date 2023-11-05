Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 452 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lowered its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSM. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MSM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.60.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $97.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.01 and a 200-day moving average of $96.51. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.75 and a 1-year high of $105.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.02.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

