Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 47,942 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Dean Investment Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 47,942 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth $41,367,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 8.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 48,587,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $594,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686,948 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth $31,471,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 278.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,770,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 374.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,392,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,512 shares during the last quarter. 54.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AGI shares. Desjardins started coverage on Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CSFB decreased their price objective on Alamos Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. TD Securities upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.80.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $13.43 on Friday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a one year low of $7.71 and a one year high of $14.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.28.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $256.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 19.61%.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

