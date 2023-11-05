Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 60,067 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Dean Investment Associates LLC reduced its position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60,067 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned 0.07% of Mueller Water Products worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MWA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 98,060.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 18,650,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,698,000 after buying an additional 18,631,527 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,320,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772,093 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter valued at $17,097,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter worth $11,325,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,984,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,476,000 after acquiring an additional 690,788 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Water Products

In other news, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 13,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $173,558.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 392,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,133,926.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 1,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $26,266.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,439.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 13,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $173,558.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 392,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,133,926.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MWA shares. Northcoast Research cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Mueller Water Products Stock Up 3.3 %

MWA opened at $13.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.34. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.10.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $326.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

