Dean Investment Associates LLC Trims Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Dean Investment Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 95.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in FTI Consulting during the second quarter valued at $49,000.

Insider Transactions at FTI Consulting

In related news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 44,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.66, for a total transaction of $8,080,055.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,357,681.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 44,479 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.66, for a total transaction of $8,080,055.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,357,681.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.08, for a total transaction of $639,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,878,923.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,817 shares of company stock worth $18,138,001. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $215.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.91. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.42 and a 52 week high of $218.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 0.17.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.50. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $893.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on FCN shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FTI Consulting in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

