Dean Investment Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 59.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 135,265 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned 0.07% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 3.5% during the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $23.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $30.10.

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $892.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.80 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.51%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates in six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

