Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,707.40

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,707.40 ($45.11) and traded as high as GBX 3,792 ($46.14). Dechra Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 3,786 ($46.07), with a volume of 583,257 shares changing hands.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.80, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of £4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -15,144.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,797.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,707.05.

About Dechra Pharmaceuticals

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, internal medicine, and nutrition products supporting cats and dogs with various therapeutic conditions, such as allergies, obesity, heart, and kidney diseases.

