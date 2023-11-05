Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,475.0% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors grew its stake in Deere & Company by 1,725.0% in the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (down from $530.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $447.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $382.20 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The stock has a market cap of $110.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $389.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $394.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 15.96%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

